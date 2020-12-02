Travis Scott Rages Into the Scent Business By Launching His Own Candle & Cologne

First, it was Fortnite, then it was McDonald’s, and now Travis Scott scored himself another lucrative endorsement deal.

The rapper, also known as Cactus Jack, worked with Swedish luxury brand Byredo to create a scent called “Space Rage.” Available for $95 per candle and as a 3.4-ounce Eau de perfume for $285, their project is a creative spin on delivering a bit of the galactic to a dresser near you.

Although space has been previously described as smelling like “a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries and rum,” the ingredients list for this particular variation from the Astroworld rapper and Byredo has a somewhat different makeup. According to the company website, its blend includes notes of items like cosmic dust, starlight, and dark nebulae.

In an interview with WWD, Byredo founder Ben Gorham said the fragrance’s name is “a play on words — our own space program. We just wanted to create something tangible and accessible from the idea of space travel and space.”

But if you were thinking to get a whiff of the cosmos this holiday season, you might have to wait a while. In an uncannily similar situation like this year’s Playstation 5, all inventory of “Space Rage” is apparently sold out, less than 24 hours after its release. Therefore, you might have to be a tad more creative about how you find out what space smells like.

Scott has had a pretty busy month– just two weeks ago, he launched the Cactus Jack Foundation and partnered with The New School’s Parsons School of Design. He even gifted scholarships to HBCU, which he’s got close ties to since his grandfather worked at one in the Webster’s hometown of Texas.

“Waymon Webster was a dean of the Prairie View A&M graduate school,” said Scott. “My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college. I feel there is a power in education, so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing.”

The TRAVX Space Rage items are available exclusively on shop.travisscott.com and byredo.com.