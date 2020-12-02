Bevel’s ‘Created For Kings’ Campaign Shines The Spotlight On Black Men Taking Care of Business

Bevel is a brand that has the Black man in mind, and now it’s taking time to honor Black Kings with its latest campaign.

The brand that is well-known for its rechargeable beard and hair trimmer that gives Nas his signature fade and now a line of skincare products took time to honor everyday Black Kings. In the 30-second short film narrated by New York Times best-selling author and NAACP Image Award Winner, Jason Reynolds, Black fathers, husbands, partners, entrepreneurs, and everyday workers are appreciated for their beauty, strength, and resilience.

In a post shared on Instagram, the company wrote in a caption alongside the powerful visual:

“We see you, King, even when you don’t see yourself. We recognize your greatness and affirm your ability to lead with clarity, thrive in the face of adversity, and love with undeniable confidence. Yours is a story that must be heard.⁠”

⁠⠀

“What we see matters. Say it loud: #WeSeeYou👑⁠”⠀

This message to Black men is much needed, especially when it feels like the Black man’s life is being under-appreciated and undervalued. These are the positive reassurances we could all use to lift our spirits as we tackle issues hitting us on multiple fronts, whether it be police brutality, social injustice, racism, or COVID-19.

Shoutout to Bevel because this clip was essential, you can watch it below.

Photo: Bevel / Created for Kings Campaign