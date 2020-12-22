Dwayne Haskins Apologizes For Partying During Pandemic: “It Was Immature Of Me”

People continue to grow antsier as the COVID-19 pandemic presses on — and many are just straight up ignoring protocol.

Pro athlete Dwayne Haskins issued an apology after he was seen in a strip club over the weekend, for example. Fans spotted Washington’s QB in a series of Instagram Stories, surrounded by women and mask-free, after his team’s loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Washington has had zero positive cases of Covid on its active roster bc this team has taken every precaution and followed the guidance. Haskins can do what he wants as long as it doesn’t jeopardize the team. But partying w/ maskless strippers puts himself and teammates at risk. — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 21, 2020

“Is this Dwayne Haskins? I really hope not. These women are all wearing Washington #7 shirts yesterday and that certainly does look like #7 himself partying maskless last night with strippers after the game,” sports writer Rudy Gersten wrote, adding “Washington has had zero positive cases of Covid on its active roster bc this team has taken every precaution and followed the guidance. Haskins can do what he wants as long as it doesn’t jeopardize the team. But partying w/ maskless strippers puts himself and teammates at risk.”

Haskins has since apologized:

“I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday. I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action,” he tweeted. See a screenshot below.

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins publicly apologizes on his Twitter: pic.twitter.com/jgmc6m24DD — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 22, 2020

More details on Haskins’ protocol-breaking habits from reporter John Keim below, as this is not his first offense.

Do know the team was aware of this yesterday. But had to decide what direction they wanted to go. Haskins was fined for an issue earlier this season — inviting a family friend to the team hotel before a game. Violated covid protocols. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 22, 2020

