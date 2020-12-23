Merry Christmas! Meek Mill Gifts Dozens Of Philly Families Toys, Clothes, Xboxes, & More [Details]

It’s the most wonderful time of year and giving back is paramount.

So, in the spirit of Christmas and what we’re hoping is a much better new year, Meek Mill did his part by gifting toys, clothes, Xbox consoles, and more to dozens of families in his hometown of Philadelphia. Like Meek, every family aided has been affected by the criminal justice system.

“In partnership with the REFORM Alliance, Puma, GoPuff, and DocuVault, Meek helped arrange the deliveries, which saw underprivileged receive everything from MacBook Air laptops or iPads, to baby clothes and Xbox Series X consoles,” Complex wrote. In a statement, Meek said:

“It’s been a tough year for all of us, but through all the ups and downs, I’ll always do my part to support and give back to the Philly community that raised me. I remember not having much growing up, so it’s important to use my platform to give back, especially to the families trying to provide for their kids while also dealing with the criminal justice system.”

As the Christmas deliveries were made, Meek FaceTimed the recipients. “He also announced that he has donated $30,000 to the Philadelphia chapter of volunteer organization Twelve Days of Christmas, which aims to help families make it through the holiday season,” Complex adds. “His contribution will go towards 30 families across North Philadelphia, include those who went to his old school, James G. Blaine Elementary School.”

‘Tis the season!