Reseller Benjamin Kickz Charged With 2nd Degree Felony Following NYE Altercation With Fan [Details]

Benjamin Kickz earned himself a felony robbery charge just as the new year hit.

The sneaker reseller — best known for his celebrity clientele that includes Drake, DJ Khaled, and more — has been accused of seriously injuring a fan.

“Shortly after midnight on New Year’s Eve last week, Kapelushnik and his group of friends reportedly got into an alercation with 19-year-old Luel Alemu after Kapelushnik believed that Alemu had taken a picture of him without his consent,” Complex states. “The situation quickly escalated resulting in Kapelushnik allegedly grabbing Alemu’s phone before Alemu was then allegedly attacked by Kapelushnik’s group of friends, leaving him with serious injuries to his body, which are said to require hospitalization and surgery.”

“Internet fame or celebrity grants no one the right to violate the law. The actions that put our victim in the hospital are crimes, plain & simple. Social media personality Benjamin Kapelushnik, (AKA Benjamin Kicks or Kickz) has been charged with Strong Arm Robbery,” tweeted Katherine Fernandez Rundle (State Attorney, Prosecutor for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Miami-Dade County). See the incident report here.

Kickz has been charged with 1 count of strongarm robbery, which is a second-degree felony, and was booked in Dade County Jail as of this morning, pending a bond hearing.