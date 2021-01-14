Pine-Sol Just Gave Your Saturday Morning Cleaning Routine A Major Upgrade

If there’s one cleaning product that can always be found in the crib, it’s definitely gotta be Pine–Sol.

Now, your favorite cleaner is giving back to the community and local businesses at a time when it’s most needed as people continue to suffer from the side effects of COVID-19. Most businesses that already closed won’t reopen as others struggle– so Pine–Sol is putting through a $250,000 donation to help.

The quarter-million will be given to the digitalundivided cause, which aims to “merges data and heart to develop innovative programs and initiatives that catalyzes economic growth in Black and Latinx communities.”

“We are excited about digitalundivided’s collaboration with Pine-Sol and appreciate the brand’s generous donation to support and advance digitalundivided’s commitment to catalyze the genius of women of color and support their businesses in the wake of this devastating pandemic,” said digitalundivided’s CEO Lauren Maillian.

Pine-Sol’s goal is to give back to the Black Community, which has been at the core of the brand’s business since the beginning. So in that honor, your Sunday morning cleaning regimen is about to get a lot more fun.

“In honor of the cleaning routine that has become a tradition for many, the Pine-Store celebrates the nostalgia that’s felt when thinking of Saturday mornings at home with family and the pride that comes from having a clean house,” says Cassandra Lewis, Brand Manager of Pine-Sol. “This was an opportunity to celebrate our fans’ love for the brand, while also giving back to the Black community, who has been a cornerstone of Pine-Sol’s success for generations.”

Not only will you be able to cop a Saturday Morning Pine-Scented Candle but also a “No outside clothes” blanket because truer words have never been spoken. And of course, all the merch’s proceeds are also going to the digital undivided.

But if you’re not only a fan of keeping your crib spotless but also streetwear, Pine-Sol’s got a fire collab with designer and New York nightlife legend Vashtie. The footwear drop has yet to be unveiled, but stay locked to Pine-Store for more news on the February 2021 release and beyond.

Get a look at the first collection in the gallery below.