Conor McGregor’s New Watch Takes the Saying “My Time is Expensive” to Another Level

In September 2014, Conor “The Notorious” McGregor UFC faced off against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier at UFC 178, and the Irishman polished off Poirier in just under two minutes. In advance of their rematch at UFC 257, McGregor said the outcome would be no different this go-around except that it will take him half the time: “I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.” And if he wants to make sure he sticks to his schedule, “The Notorious” copped just the right timepiece for the job.

Adding to his already noteworthy collection of watches, McGregor got hooked up by Jacob “King of Bling” Arabo with the Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette in 18K rose gold, and a rep for Jacob and Co. confirmed that McGregor dropped a cool $1 million for the watch. “Mystic Mac” also decided to give the Rasputin Tourbillon a test drive, but, at twice the price of the Astronomia, he eventually decided against it and went on Instagram to show off his son, his Rolls Royce, and his fancy new timekeeper.

McGregor also recently announced his ROF X CM capsule collection with Roots of Fight. The clothing company celebrates the athletes and personalities whose legacies have spoken to “the unending fight at the root of every human triumph,” including legendary Olympian Jesse Owens; poet Maya Angelou; and Jack Johnson, the world’s first African American heavyweight boxing champion of the world.

“I’ve been inspired by legends like Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali my entire life, so it’s truly an honour to align with Roots of Fight who have respectfully paid tribute to these icons,” said of his collaboration with the label. “The Roots of Fight x Conor McGregor collection speaks to the greatness I constantly strive for while never forgetting where I came from.”

You can shop the collection, which will be available exclusively at rootsoffight.com for a short time, and show your support for Mystic Mac in advance of UFC 257. All proceeds from its sale will be donated to Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin in McGregor’s Ireland homeland.