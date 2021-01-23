Gotta Catch ‘Em All: Rare Pokemon Blastoise Card Fetches $360K in Auction

Last November, a sealed Pokémon Booster Box sold for a record-setting $360,000. But this past week, there was one, more highly coveted and hard-to-find card which was auctioned for that very price: the Blastoise Commissioned Presentation Galaxy Star Hologram card.

The auction was broadcast live on YouTube, and as bids climbed toward the final amount, the auctioneer couldn’t hide his excitement: “This is a historic moment, ladies and gentlemen.” The card is actually one of two such prints, created purely for presentation purposes and with a blank back to show what English Pokemon cards would look like. And according to CGC, the buyer has chosen to remain unnamed for now, but this sale almost ties the record for the highest amount paid for any English Pokémon card.

Pokemon card culture shows no signs of dying soon. Jesus Garcia, an assistant comics & comic art operations supervisor at Heritage Auctions, said, “Pokémon is one of those things that’s never gone out of style.” And he should know – last November, his auction house sold a rare unopened Pokemon box cards for more than $300,000. One month before that, a rare first-edition Charizard was purchased for $220,574 by none other than Logic, an avid comic book fan and card collector who is proud of his love for geek culture.

“When I was a kid, I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards,” the rapper posted on Instagram about the buy as he unwrapped the first-edition shadowless holographic card. And his feelings reflect those of his fellow millennials. “Now, as an adult who has saved every penny he has made, being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”