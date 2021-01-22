STREAMED: Fat Joe Connects with DJ Khaled & Amorphous For “Sunshine (The Light),” KOTA The Friend Drops Off “Lyrics to GO, Vol. 2” & More

Fat Joe feat. DJ Khaled, Amorphous — “Sunshine (The Light)”

Fat Joe rings in the new year with a new track. Joey Crack The Don teams up with DJ Khaled and Amorphous for his newest single, “Sunshine (The Light).”

The new track began as a viral mash-up by the young sensation Amorphous, blending Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better” and Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.” Now, with production by Cool & Dre, it works as the instrumental for the Terror Squad boss.

Joey drops a shoutout for RiRi’s Savage x Fenty brand. “She want that old thing back / Pretty young thing, want that O.G. Crack,” he raps on the track. “Straight savage when I got my Fenty on.”

For his part, Joe makes several references to classic rap records throughout the song, including Nas’ “Halftime,” and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “One More Chance” and “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

Amorphous spoke about the viral mashup during an interview with Complex last year. “That Rihanna and Luther Vandross mashup literally came to me in a dream on Thanksgiving morning,” he said. “It was a dream of me with my father. He’s a big Luther Vandross fan. We used to play him on our boat when we were young. I’ll never forget the memories. We were driving in the car, and the radio was on, and it was Rihanna’s voice over that damn song.”

Amorphous also appears in the song’s glossy visual. Directed by Ivan Berrios, the new clip features Khaled, Dre from Cool & Dre, Tony Sunshine, Diddy, and more in a sun-filled showstopper. Check out the new track and watch the vibrant visual below.

Joey Bada$$ — “Let It Breathe”

Joey Bada$$ celebrates his 26th birthday with a smooth new single and video. Over Statik Selektah’s production, the Pro Era wordsmith makes sure to “Let It Breathe.”

The song allows Joey to reflect on the career he’s had while looking forward. “I came in this at 17,” he raps. “Gave the game a wedding ring / We’ve been honeymooning since / I think it’s time we’re settling / Go against the God, you could never win / I take them deep within, to a place that they ain’t ever been.”

He also finds time to boast about his status in the culture. “Want you to celebrate me like I’m dead already / Like this crown upon my head is heavy,” he adds. “Put my picture in the dictionary next to legendary.”

Elsewhere, he adds some advice for listeners: “Being humble was the worst mistake I ever made / Not knowing my worth was the biggest price I ever paid.”

Directed by Levi Turner, Waqas Ghani, and Joey himself, the new music video for the song follows Bada$$ around New York with glimpses into his wealth and the city’s splendor. Listen to the song and watch the visual below.

Lil Skies — Unbothered

One year after dropping Shelby, Lil Skies unveils his newest body of work, Unbothered. Just like Shelby, this one is a 14-song project.

Wiz Khalifa appears on Excite Me and Lil Durk shows up on “Havin’ My Way.” Producers include Cashmoneyap, Neal & Alex, Slim Pharaoh and vendr.

“Growing up, all I did was the music, I’ve got a story to tell / In the booth, off top, I go stupid, promise I’m giving them hell,” he raps on the intro, “Fade Away.”

Taking to YouTube after the album’s release, Skies spoke directly to fans about the LP’s inspiration. “Unbothered is just my life, me and my family, me not paying attention to the dumb shit,” he said. “Just staying focused, working, and still making the music I love to make for everybody. It’s about chasing your dreams.”

Listen to Unbothered below.

KOTA The Friend — Lyrics to GO, Vol. 2

A year after releasing Lyrics to Go, Vol. 1 and Everything, the rising New York rapper KOTA The Friend unveils his newest body of work, Lyrics to GO, Vol. 2.

Much of the project works as a smooth exploration of thoughts and reflections from the buzz-worthy MC. “Used to be the lil’ homie walking with his eyes down / Seen me playing Biggie and Pac, Jigga and Nas loud,” he raps on the intro, “Clinton Hill.” He also talks about his rise and growth. “Always appreciated the sunny days / Knowing that I had to be grounded before the money came,” he rhymes on the aforementioned cut. “Knowing that I won’t always have to deal with the hunger pains / And if I end up flopping, I’m finna get it another way.”

Lyrics to Go began as a YouTube series, but it has since evolved into a project franchise. “[It] was created to be the perfect way to get a heavy message across in a minute or less and it turned into something so significant,” KOTA said, as per Afropunk. “I wouldn’t be here without those short videos, so I decided to make it a series and drop a new volume every year to stay grounded. Most importantly, to remind my day ones, I’m still here for you.”

Listen to Lyrics to GO, Vol. 2 below.