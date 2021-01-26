Dwyane Wade Jokes About Starting An OnlyFans with Wife Gabrielle Union

While some wait for Congress to pass out the third round of stimulus checks and others have taken to gig work, like Instacart and delivery apps, retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is not leaving his finances to chance. Instead, he’s been keeping himself very occupied with life after the NBA. Besides being a consultant with the Creative Artists Agency and commentator with the NBA on TNT crew, “Flash” might soon be adding another position to his resumé: aspiring OnlyFans star.

Following in the steps of DJ Khaled and Fat Joe, Wade let Twitterverse know that he was thinking of joining the subscription-driven platform with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. And while it is known for promoting explicit adult media, there also are celebs with OnlyFans profiles who use the platform to remain connected to fans and have reportedly tamer content, like Michael B. Jordan and Real Housewives of New York Sonja Morgan.

But from the looks of things, the missus will apparently be having none of it.

I’m trying to convince my wife that we should start a only fans account 😂 and she’s looking at me like… pic.twitter.com/t1hPcaHSnW — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 24, 2021

And she went on Twitter herself to reconfirm his statements:

While it may have been slightly in jest, “Flash” was likely already warming up his wife to the idea since he’d been celebrating his 39th birthday alfresco.

Here’s to hoping that the stimulus bill gets passed fast.