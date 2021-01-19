HomeCelebrity News

Fat Joe & DJ Khaled Announce Joint OnlyFans Page

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are teaming up for yet another collaboration, but this time it’s an OnlyFans page.

The superproducer and rapper hit Instagram to share the news, alongside a clip of them hanging out and playing ball. “#FANLUV @fatjoe and I are officially bringing THE LIGHT 🌞 to @onlyfans I told @fatjoe we need a legendary rematch 🏀 who you got DJ KHALED OR FAT JOE IF I WERE YOU PUT YOUR MONEY ON ME REMEMBER ALL I DO IS WIN !” Khaled wrote. Joe responded: “I’m going to bust my brothers *ss in this game who you got? @djkhaled or joe crack the m f DON 👑”

See a sneak peek of the hilarious rematch below.

If you’re wondering why they decided to launch an OnlyFans together, Complex shares some detail: “Khaled and Joe decided to launch their OnlyFans page because they’re always together. ‘We’ll be sharing content that’s not anywhere else….it’s the light,’ Khaled said in a statement. ‘We also wanted to create a community that’s full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans,’ Fat Joe added.”

“welcome to the LIGHT – the page for fans to get exclusive motivational and inspirational content, where we will be guiding fans to ‘the light’ while sharing uplifting insights and behind-the-scenes of our personal lives,” Khaled and Joe’s page description reads.

$20/month will grant you access. Do you plan on subscribing?

