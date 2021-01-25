Master P Reacts To Billion-Dollar Clubhouse Valuation: “We’re Creating So Much Wealth For Them”

After news broke that Clubhouse is worth a whopping $1 billion, business mogul Master P is sharing his thoughts on the Black community making billionaires.

In a video shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, Percy Miller told fans “I keep telling people — we go on Clubhouse, we making another one of them a billionaire … we just did it… with Clubhouse. We need to create stuff like that to where we control the narrative and we’re able to put the money back in our community and our culture.”

“If one of us did that” he continued, “we would be saying ‘nah, I don’t think that’s gonna work. Why would you call it Clubhouse? It’s not a club. We come up with all different types of excuses.” “We’re creating so much wealth for them,” he went on. Watch the clip below.

Just a few days ago, reports revealed Clubhouse reached a $1 billion valuation after launching nine months ago. “The race to invest in social audio app Clubhouse is on again. Venture capital firms have approached the startup’s founders in recent weeks about leading its potential next round of funding at a roughly $1 billion valuation, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions,” TheInformation.com reported. “Investors also have tried to buy Clubhouse shares from existing shareholders at an implied valuation of $1 billion, said one of the people. That figure is 10 times higher than the app’s valuation from eight months ago following a hotly contested investment round, before it was even available on Apple’s App Store.”

Does Master P have a point? Chime in with your thoughts.

Photo: WENN.com / WENN