Ice Cube Releases Own Brand of High Potency Marijuana, “Fryday Kush”

With the expanding legalization of marijuana and the plethora of financial opportunities that come with the associated changes, the trend of rappers and their own celebrity brands of sticky-icky is only primed for greater explosion in the years to come. The list of recent notable artists that have jumped on the wave includes Jay-Z and Wiz Khalifa, and now we have a new entrant to the game: legendary proponent of the Mary Jane, Ice Cube.

This past Friday, “The N***a You Love to Hate” officially launched his own line appropriately named “Fryday Kush,” whose name is based on his classic Friday movie franchise. Cube went on Instagram to let the fans know that his high-potency product is “that good stuff – it’s 46.2% THC and 10.78% CBD.”

The product was developed in partnership with Caviar Gold, a Los Angeles marijuana processing and extraction company that claims it has a patented process that produces “the strongest & highest quality flowers on Earth.” They are known for their “moonrocks” as well as a line of ganja from movie producer Kevin Smith, famous for his own creation of fictional weedheads Jay and Silent Bob. Another interesting touch to “Fryday Kush” is that the product lettering borrows from the motif of Cube’s 1993 album Lethal Injection.

On the company product page, Caviar Gold says, “[Fryday Kush] buds are the strongest nugs [sic] on the market, personally developed by Ice Cube.” And with the kind of punch that this level of herb probably packs, please make sure to follow Cube’s advice and try not to get fired on your day off – like Craig.

But if you would like to get your hands on some, then you’re going to have to head west to a licensed retailer because Caviar Gold doesn’t ship their products. Currently, “Fryday Kush” is only available in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Oklahoma. You can follow Ice Cube on his Instagram page or Caviar Gold’s website as more information becomes available.