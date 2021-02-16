Retired NFL Star Adam “Pacman” Jones Back in Legal Trouble for Chair-Throwing Bar Fight

Trouble seems to follow retired NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones wherever he goes, and this time, it landed him in the county jail. A little after 1 a.m. on Monday, Pacman and his brother were at a Cincinnati, OH lounge called Clutch OTR when a melee broke out between Pacman’s brother and a bouncer named Kevin Streets, according to court records obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer. According to Pacman, he wasn’t an instigator or looking to fight. In fact, Jones says he was trying to keep the peace.

But Cincinnati police weren’t buying his version of the events. According to the officers, Pacman punched and kicked Streets in the head until he fell unconscious, and Pacman was charged with misdemeanor assault.

After he posted bail later that morning and left the Hamilton County Justice Center, Pacman showed up on The Pat McAfee Show to better explain his side of the story. Apparently, he and Streets were familiar with each other from an unfriendly interaction at another club in the past. But Pacman says he was talking to the DJ and his back was to Streets when the melee broke out between Streets and his brother. “When I turn around, they already on the floor,” Jones said. “I separate them. … And that’s when punches and chairs and whatever they was throwing.”

He succinctly later added, “I did what I needed to do.”

"Personally Pat I'm done fighting.. Unless somebody wants to pay me I'm cool with it. I'll fight any celebrity 169-170. But man I got kids, I got so much other shit that I'm working on besides beating a motherfucker up in the club"

Pacman is no stranger to making headlines off the field for all the wrong reasons. Jones was involved in a February 2007 shooting at a Las Vegas strip club that left one man wheelchair-bound for life, and for which he was eventually ordered to pay $11 million in damages for his involvement. Then Jones found himself on the wrong side of the law again for allegedly punching a woman in the face at an Atlanta gentlemen’s club the next year, in 2008.

But although he says he’s done fighting, Pacman did note he would be open to squaring up with YouTube celebrity Jake Paul. “I’ve been sparring just to make sure my hands was right for at least 4-5 years now,” he shared with McAfee and AJ Hawk. “Boxing was one of my key things to keep my hands quick when I’m jamming and stuff like that. For the right number, yeah I’ll take it. Let’s go. Line it up. I’m ready. Give me two months of training and I’ll be ready.” You can see the interview below in its entirety and tell us what you think.