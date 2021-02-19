The Weeknd Got Some Major Super Bowl Bling to Commemorate His Halftime Show

The Weeknd dropped a healthy amount of coin to deliver his Super Bowl LV Halftime performance the way he wanted, and the show gave social media with a lot of entertaining memes to go with it. But it also appears his performance will continue to be memorialized in something even more than internet immortality. Apparently, the Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) gets to have his own Super Bowl ring, too.

However, in contrast to the official hardware that’s been usually created by companies such as Josten’s, Tiffany & Co., or Balfour, this one-of-a-kind piece was made by popular hip-hop jeweler Eliantte. And if you’re unfamiliar with what other notable pieces comprise his portfolio, he’s the guy behind “Melted Utopia Dream” for Travis Scott, Roddy Rich‘s Crown of Thorns Memorial Charm, and most recently, Lil Uzi Vert’s infamous $24 million forehead diamond.

The Weeknd’s manager Cash reportedly commissioned the ring, and its opulence cannot be overstated. For comparison’s sake, the New England Patriots’ 2019 Super Bowl ring is packed with 422 diamonds and 20 blue sapphires for a total gem weight of 9.85 carats. It carried the honor of being the largest one officially ever made. But The Weeknd’s own ring is laden with enough VVS diamonds alone that its total gem weight sits at a hefty 16 carats.

The words “WORLD CHAMPIONS” make up the ring’s bezel, with The Weeknd’s name underneath it on both sides. As its crown, the Vince Lombardi trophy is between the singer’s “XO” logo and against a heavily jeweled backdrop. To complete the design, the ring name has the Pepsi logo on its left side while displaying the game’s final score and a smaller trophy on the right side.

And to top it off, the flashy piece was presented to the singer as a gift on his birthday, February 16. So we guess you say he really “earned it.”