Takashi Murakami and Eliantte Come Together to Create Heavy Bling For Travis Scott

Travis Scott was in Tokyo recently and he got on the phone to hit up hip-hop’s premier jeweler du jour Eliantte, the unofficial successor to Ben Baller, and request that he collaborated on a new, massively blinged out piece with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Eliantte put something together, based on Murakami’s work, and then showed off the creation on his Instagram page, panning his camera phone over it so fans can admire its many bright colors, and the post is captioned to describe how it was made from “Hand Carved Jack Beads Out The Tahiti Ocean…”

Interestingly named “Melted Utopia Dream,” Scott bought 11 copies of the chain for his Cactus Jack squad. And although the cost of the piece has not been revealed, Eliantte’s art is rarely ever simple and it doesn’t go for cheap. One of his most recent notable pieces is Roddy Rich‘s Crown of Thorns Memorial Charm, in honor of Nipsey Hussle and which features a side profile of Slauson Boy on the medallion with his head adorned with a crown of diamonds. Another popular piece is the $275K trap house piece Eliantte made for the Migos’ Offset, which is intricately detailed down to the graffiti and an oven.

But this is not the first time Scott has had dropped a handsome sum on some jewelry for the gang. In 2017, Cactus Jack dropped a cool half million dollars on 8 chains for his team and a special 80-carat “Flame Boy” chain to celebrate his album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho with Quavo.