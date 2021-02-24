Salute, King: Russell Westbrook Partners With LA Promise Fund To Open ‘Why Not? Academy’

Russell Westbrook is using this pandemic time to do a great deed for future generations of Cali kids.

The Washington Wizards point guard has partnered with the LA Promise Fund to open a school in South L.A. According to a video announcement posted by Westbrook, the ‘Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy’ will be for students in grades six through twelve. Watch him speak on his new venture below.

The LA Promise Fund also took to social media to notify folks of the great news.

“We aim to ensure that students from South Los Angeles have access to a college and career education that is community-based, fights institutionalized racism, and uplifts and empowers individuals and the communities they live in,” the nonprofit organization tweeted.

Westbrook is following in the footsteps of fellow athlete, LeBron James, who famously started the I Promise School for his hometown, Akron, OH. Westbrook’s forthcoming facility is a branch of his Why Not? Foundation, which aims to “inspire the lives of children, empower them to ask ‘Why Not?’ and teach them to never give up,” the official site states.

Stay tuned as we’ll continue to keep you updated as more information about the school is released.