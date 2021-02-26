Jayson Tatum & Anthony Davis Team Up for “The Chip” With Ruffles

Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum is having another excellent season, his third year in the league, as he helps lead his team to a possible 18th NBA championship. Off the hardwood, however, the 2x All-Star is working on a totally different kind of chip.

In partnership with Ruffles®, “The Official Chip of the NBA,” and Los Angeles Lakers champion Anthony Davis, Tatum will be the new face of their “Own Your Ridges” campaign. The goal of the initiative is “to inspire fans to unapologetically embrace what makes them unique — their ‘ridges.'” And to that end, Tatum is getting his own flavor of Ruffles, too: Ruffles Flamin’ Hot BBQ, influenced by his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, a place known for its own standout take on barbecue.

“I’m so excited to be a part of a campaign that encourages people to embrace all the unique parts of themselves,” said Tatum in a statement. “Growing up in St. Louis, bold and spicy barbeque flavors were a staple for me, so bringing that heat to my favorite snack is incredible to see – and taste.”

To further promote the campaign, Ruffles is airing a pair of commercials that question what would things in the world be like without that which make them unique, and Los Angeles Lakers champion Anthony Davis imagines along with rapper T-Pain. The first commercial is set to be shown during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, March 7.

Stacy Taffet, V.P. of marketing for Frito-Lay North America, stated, “We’re thrilled to launch Own Your Ridges which is meant to inspire our fans to own all the things about them that ‘zig’ when everyone else ‘zags. In partnership with Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum, who are stellar examples of how to successfully live one’s individuality out loud, we want to offer a platform for our fans to find power in their uniqueness.”

To go along with the campaign, Ruffles is launching its own “Ridge Awards” one week after the commercial. Make sure you follow the brand on Instagram, so you’ll be able to use their Augmented Reality filter and share your own unique “ridges” with the world, too.

Check out your local retailer for Tatum’s signature Ruffles Flamin’ Hot BBQ, available at most places for $4.29 (8 oz. bag) and $1.99 (2.5 oz. bag).