Former NBA Center Shawn Bradley Paralyzed After Biking Accident [Details]

We are extremely saddened to report former NBA center Shawn Bradley is paralyzed after a biking accident.

In 1993, Bradley became the no. 2 overall pick when he was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers. He went on to play for the New Jersey Nets and then the Dallas Mavericks, with whom he spent more than eight years of his 12-season NBA career.

Bradley was hit from behind by a car on January 20, while riding his bike near his home in St. George, Utah, ESPN reports. According to the site, he underwent “neck fusion surgery” and spent the last eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation.

“With his wife Carrie at his side around the clock, and supported by an amazing team of rehabilitation specialists and family, Bradley is in good spirits,” a statement from the Dallas Mavericks reads, in part. “He plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.”

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also said in the statement, according to ESPN. “Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”

We are keeping Bradley and his loved ones in our prayers at this time.