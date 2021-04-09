STREAMED: Doja Cat & SZA Connect For “Kiss Me More,” BROCKHAMPTON Finally Drop New Album “ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE,” & More

Doja Cat feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Doja Cat and SZA form a powerhouse duo on their new collaboration, “Kiss Me More.”

Produced by Yeti Beats and Rogét Chahayed, the new single finds Doja singing about locking lips, as the title suggests. “Kiss me more,” she commands. “We’re so young, boy, we ain’t got nothing to lose / It’s just principle / Baby, hold me, ‘causeC I like the way you groove.”

Celebrating the end of a relationship, SZA adds to the track with a verse of her own: “All this ass for real / Drama make you feel / Fantasy and whip appeal / That’s all I can give you.”

Doja and SZA also join forces as an extraterrestrial duo in the song’s colorful music video. An Earthling astronaut (played by Alex Landi) lands on their planet and is taken on quite a journey. The visual, which features vibrant scenes and skits, was directed by Warren Fu.

Listen to “Kiss Me More” and watch the visual below.

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Polo G shines on his newest single, “RAPSTAR.” The follow-up to his “GNF (OKOKOK)” single was produced by Einer Bankz and Synco.

“RAPSTAR” finds a contemplative Polo reflecting on his wins and his lifestyle. “I won it clearly / I’m the chosen one, see my potential so they fear me.” He also laments life’s changes at times: “Lately I’ve been praying, God, I wonder, can you hear me / Thinking about the old me, I swear I miss you dearly.”

Polo continues by sharing one of his mantras and explaining his current state of exhaustion as he navigates the industry. “Stay down ‘till you come up, I’m sticking to that theory / Every day a battle, I’m exhausted and I’m weary / Make sure I smile in public, but alone, my eyes teary.”

Directed by Arrad, the new visual showcases the ups and downs that Polo goes through. In it, G cops his friends cars, drinks champagne on a private jet, shops for new clothes, and evades the paparazzi.

Listen to “RAPSTAR” and watch the visual below.

BROCKHAMPTON — ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE

Two years after their GINGER LP, BROCKHAMPTON link up once again for their newest album, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE.

A$AP Rocky appears on the previously-released “COUNT ON ME” and shows up again on the A$AP FERG-assisted “BANKROLL.” But the album also features Danny Brown (“BUZZCUT”), JPEGMAFIA (“CHAIN ON”), and Charlie Wilson (“I’LL TAKE YOU ON”), among others.

“I don’t want a hit,” Kevin Abstract explained in an interview with The Guardian. “I want to make things that connect on an emotional level and make people feel better about their day. Or that make them cry in their room alone.”

He went on to say that this album marks a new era for the guys who used to insist on being called a boy band. “I think this is the first album where I’m really tired of this boyband thing,” Abstract added. “I don’t want us to be a boyband…I feel like what we were trying to do we already did, with redefining [the term]. I just want to make music and let people call it whatever they want at this point. I don’t want to push this one thing.”

Queen Naija feat. Ari Lennox — “Set Him Up”

Queen Naija and Ari Lennox go on a storytelling voyage with their new collaboration, “Set Him Up.” The narrative’s instrumental was produced by Mike Woods, Boston, and Pat McManus.

Both stars begin the song by gushing over their man. “Love the way he smell when he wear that Tom Ford / Hit it so good, had me begging for some more.” Ari adds: “Ooh, girl, I know how you feel / My man wear that same scent / Told him it’s my favorite.”

However, by the end of track, Naija and Ari realize they have more in common than they initially thought. “Do he got a tat on his next that say ‘The Realest,’” Naija asks. “Do he got a room with a mirror on the ceiling?” Ari responds. “Do he got an ex out West that he used to deal with?” Naija continues. Together, they decide: “Yeah, we ‘bout to set him up.”

Listen to “Set Him Up” below.

Gwen Stefani feat. Saweetie — “Slow Clap”

After teaming up with Jhené Aiko, Doja Cat, and Demi Lovato, Saweetie continues her collaborative streak on Gwen Stefani’s “Slow Clap.”

Stefani kicks things off by reflecting on her career’s ups and downs. “Been the champion, rang the bell / Rocked the bottom, been through hell,” she sings on the track, which was produced by Luke Niccoli. “Climbed the mountain, now I’m well / I just feel like coming back for the belt.”

For her part, Saweetie adds: “Throw it back, make it twirl / Make them baby hairs swirl / This for all my Icy Girls all around the world.” Later, she adds a nod to Stefani’s 2005 single, “Hollaback Girl.” “I ain’t no holla back bitch,” Saweetie says. “Now I got it, I ain’t gotta act rich.”

Saweetie is also celebrating the success behind her “Best Friend” single, which features Doja Cat. The song has broken into the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 20, landing at its peak position this week, No. 17. Listen to “Slow Clap” and watch the visual below.