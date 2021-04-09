Jose Cuervo & New Orleans Food & Drink Industry Pledge $100K To Son Of A Saint Program

Since 1795, Jose Cuervo has produced the best-selling tequila to masses around the world and recently, the fine spirits manufacturer joined forces with a program that will benefit residents of New Orleans. Working alongside the Big Easy’s vast food and drink industry, together they are committing up to $100,000 to the Son Of A Saint non-profit organization via its Local Give-Back Cocktail Program.

Jose Cuervo Tradicional, which has been part of the family-owned business’ drinks portfolio for the duration, is the base spirit used for SONNY’S MARGARITA in honor of Bivian “Sonny” Lee III, whose father, Bivian II, was a cornerback for the New Orleans Saints from 1971 to 1975.

Today, the 39-year-old Sonny Lee is the founder of Son Of A Saint, a local non-profit that offers mentorship and guidance to young men without fathers or father figures, remaining involved in pushing their potential to its best from grade school all the way until they graduate at the senior level and head into the world.

Much of Sonny’s personal experience of being raised without his father and seeing the work his single mother put in has inspired his current journey and the Local Give-Back Cocktail Program and SONNY’S MARGARITA will bring significant benefit to Lee and the young men he and his team are guiding through life.

For the rest of the year, bargoers and diners can enjoy SONNY’S MARGARITA and a bevy of New Orleans establishments such as Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria, Carreta’s Grill, Paco’s Tacos, and Lucy’s Retired Surfer’s Bar among other locations. A portion of the sales equaling $50,000 will benefit Son Of A Saint, with Jose Cuervo matching with an additional $50,000.

The number is important to note as it will cover Son Of Saint’s food budget for a full calendar year, which will allow the organization to continue its stellar work across New Orleans and building strong community connections.

Learn more about the good work that Son Of A Saint is performing by clicking here.

Learn more about Jose Cuervo’s rich history and more here.

—

Photo: Jose Cuervo/SOAS