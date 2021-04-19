French Montana is Selling His Calabasas Estate, Formerly Owned By Selena Gomez, For $5 Million

French Montana is putting up his Calabasas, CA property for sale once again, this time for the asking price of $4.99 million. Located within the posh gated community of Mureau Estates, the 7,786 square-foot home was originally listed for $6.6 million in January of last year but unable to find a buyer. Now French is relisting it with The Oppenheim Group’s Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald from the popular Netflix reality show Selling Sunset.

Located at 5150 Garrett Court, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom main house sits on three acres of land and comes with a detached guest house. French did drop a cool $400,000 in the guest house – which already had a living room, a full bathroom, and a fireplace-lit terrace – and converted the space into a recording studio.

The main home comes with its own five fireplaces, a two-story billiard room, and floor-to-ceiling windows, a movie theater, and a wine cellar. The master bedroom comes with a steam shower, soaking tub, walk-in closet, and seating area as well. Also, for the sportive buyer who likes to entertain, the home has a gym and an outdoor pool, an outdoor kitchen with a brick pizza oven, and a cabana to boot.

Lastly, the Calabasas home has a four-car garage and additional parking space to accommodate a total of ten vehicles, which makes it perfect for your large get-togethers. However, the home has had its share of problems with uninvited guests in the past.

According to the Calabasas Sheriff Department, at least two armed men were suspected of breaking into French’s home in July 2018, but the rapper was not there at the time, and the suspects fled before law enforcement made it to the scene in time. It also appears Gomez ran into similar issues when she owned the mansion. Four years prior to French’s situation, 20-year-old Che Thomas Cruz broke into the accompanying guest house twice, but he was eventually arrested and charged with stalking the singer.