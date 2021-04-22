Join Kali Uchis & 1800 Cristalino Tequila For Virtual “Sin Miedo: La Experiencia” Concert

Kali Uchis is fresh off winning a Grammy Award alongside Kaytranada, and she’s still working singles from her second studio album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios). The Colombian-American songstress partnered with 1800 Cristalino Tequila for a virtual concert experience this Thursday evening (April 22), aptly titled Sin Miedo: La Experiencia and there’s a drink to go along with that as well.

Uchis, who was raised in the shadows of Washington, D.C. in nearby Alexandria, Va., will perform songs for the first time from Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios). Moving tracks such as “Te Pongo Mal” and the moving “Telepatia” are sure to be crowd-pleasing jams among the offerings Uchis will give fans tuning in tonight.

Joining with Cocktail Courier, 1800 Cristalino put together a package that features the fine tequila while recreating Kali’s favorite drink, the 1800 Por Vida, which adds citrus tonic, grapefruit bitters, and light agave nectar for a refreshing cocktail. As a welcome gesture, half of the proceeds of sales of the cocktail kit will go to the Human Rights Initiative, which gives free real and social protections for immigrant communities.

If you already have the kit or a bottle of 1800 Cristalino on hand, the recipe for the 1800 Por Vida will be shared below.

1800 Por Vida 1.5 oz. 1800 Cristalino Tequila 1 tsp. light agave nectar 2 dashes of grapefruit bitters 4 oz. citrus tonic

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a Collins glass with ice and stir. Top with tonic, stir gently to combine. Garnish with half grapefruit wheel and rosemary sprig.

No matter what your beverage of choice is, be sure to tune into Kali’s YouTube channel HERE at 9 PM EST.

—

Photo: 1800 Tequila