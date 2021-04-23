Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Star Terrence Clarke Dead at 19 Following Car Crash

The University of Kentucky lost one of its most promising basketball stars yesterday when 19-year-old Wildcat shooting guard Terrence Clarke was killed in a Los Angeles car crash. The legendary Kentucky men’s head coach John Calipari said on social media, “I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight… Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy… I am on my way to Los Angeles to be with his mother and his brother to help wherever I can.” Just one day earlier, the 2020 five-star recruit officially signed with Rich Paul‘s Klutch Media in preparation for the 2021 NBA draft.

According to WKYT, Clarke was driving from a finished workout with fellow former Wildcat and Klutch Media signee Brandon “BJ” Boston Jr. (who was not with Clarke at the the time of the accident). Clarke’s car then reportedly ran through a red light at the intersection of Winnetka Avenue and Nordhoff Street around 2:10 P.T, and his vehicle then collided with another car that was turning left at the same moment. The impact sent Clarke’s car spinning into a pole and a block wall. He was the only person in his car but was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt at the time.

Clarke’s untimely passing has triggered an outpouring of emotion, and NBA stars like Donovan Mitchell, Draymond Green, and Jaylen Brown have expressed their shock and sadness over the news. Clarke was especially loved in his hometown of Boston, Mass., and Celtics coach Brad Stevens’ son Brady admired Clarke, according to Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith. Stevens accordingly ended his postgame conference early upon hearing the news.

Rich Paul also shared his condolences on behalf of Klutch Media. “We are saddened and devastated by the tragic loss of Terrence Clarke. He was an incredible, hard-working young man,” his statement read. “He was excited for what was ahead of him and ready to fulfill his dreams… Our prayers go out to Terrence and his family, who ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

The CASSIUS family also extends our sympathies to the family of Terrence Clarke and the U of K community for its tragic loss. The sports world is currently paying its respects: