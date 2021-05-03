For Gigi: Vanessa Bryant Drops Mambacita Limited-Edition Collection, NBA Players & Celebrities Show Support

On Saturday (May 1), what would have been Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s birthday, Hollywood and the NBA came together to celebrate her while supporting a great cause.

Vanessa Bryant announced ahead of her late daughter’s birthday that she would be dropping a limited-edition tie-dye sweat set capsule collection with DANNIJO, a clothing line ran by two sisters. In an Instagram post introducing the line, Bryant explained that working with the brand was a no-brainer because she felt they would help her “capture her [Gigi’s] laid back yet girly-edge” and that they jumped on the opportunity to collaborate with Mambacita “pro bono.”

The unisex sweat set features touching details like the number 2, Gigi’s jersey number, inside of heart located on the front of sweatpants. The hoodie features #PlayLikeGigi located on the right arm, Gigi’s shooting arm, and Mambacita written on the front.

Following the announcement of the Mambacita line, Hollywood and the NBA wasted no time in showing their support and plugging it. Among the notable faces sporting the collection was Jimmy Kimmel, Khloe Kardashian, Lala, Kim Kardashian, Eva Mendes, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, and more.

Of course, the NBA represented as well. Kyrie Irving, who was best friends with Kobe Bryant, bought his entire team the hoodies to show support.

Steph Curry and his Golden State Warriors teammates also sported the hoodie before a game.

Devin Booker also went above and beyond to show support by buying the hoodies for Phoenix Suns teammates and the Phoenix Mercury squad.

Of course, the Los Angeles Lakers had to show support as well. All of the squad, including Anthony Davis, LeBron James, did it for Gigi as well.

The collection’s announcement followed the news that the estate of Kobe Bryant would not be renewing its contract with Nike Vanessa Bryant revealed. The collection is completely sold out, with 100% of the collection proceeds going to support the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

CNN’s Chauncey Alcorn reports that the Bryant family has filed at least 13 trademarks connected to the Mambacita brand. It looks like Vanessa Bryant is getting the ball rolling already.

Photo: MAMBACITA / DANNIJ