Supreme is Finally Opening Its 13th Store, After Some Legal Battles, On May 6 In Italy

Since 2019, Supreme has been dropping hints of an eventual retail outfit in Milan. Whether it was with their “Metallic Jacquard” crewneck from two years ago or last July’s “Hooded Sweatshirt,” the popular streetwear label has kept fans on edge as to when its first Italian store – which would also be its third European one – would open. But at long last, after a drawn-out legal battle, “The Fashion Capital of the World” will finally get its store on May 6.

The lengthy holdup can be traced to another company, Supreme Italia, which the New York City lifestyle brand pegged as a “legal fake.” In 2018, Samsung believed it was working on a collaboration with the original company but later discovered it had been in dealings with the “legitimate counterfeit” and wanted to pull out of any further obligations. In fact, Supreme New York had already secured and signed the lease for a spot at Corso Garibaldi 20, Milan, and was waiting for final clearance.

After emerging victorious, though, Supreme New York is ready to move forward and launch its newest location. Recently, the company’s IG posts have been of skateboarders being videotaped by William Strobeck, and they are geotagged in Milan with the forewarning, “Coming soon.” So when coupled with an NSS newspaper ad and an outdoor digital billboard, it appears the moment is here at last.