‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s First Trailer Teases A Whole Lot of Symbiote Mayhem Is Coming

Monday kicks off with some carnage.

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally arrived. The film is a follow-up to the critically panned but highly successful first film and will see Tom Hardy return as Marvel’s favorite anti-hero and Spider-Man’s worst nightmare Venom.

The sequel picks up where 2018’s Venom’s after-credits scene left us with a conversation between Eddie Brock and serial killer Cletus Casady (Woody Harrelson.) While not revealing much in the trailer, we know that Casady, minus that ridiculous wig, is being investigated for a series of unsolved cases before he meets his fate and will ultimately be executed. We also see that Hardy’s Brock and his symbiote bestie are now coexisting hilariously while dishing out their harsh brand of justice.

Meanwhile, they have no idea what is coming their way. While we don’t know exactly how he and Venom’s spawn is linked with Casady, we see it kicks in the right on time to save Casady from death and unleashing Carnage. The trailer also gives us a peek at Casady’s girlfriend Shriek (Naomie Harris), who is being held at Ravencroft Institute, a familiar location to Spider-Man fans, hopefully hinting that Spidey and Venom will finally meet on the big screen.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis and arrives ONLY in theaters on September 24, 2021. You can watch the trailer below.

Photo: Sony / Venom: Let There Be Carnage