Third Annual “Urban One Honors” Spotlights Women Leading The Change

The Urban One Honors awards ceremony is back this year with its annual commemoration of Black excellence, especially as it relates to Black women.

This year’s show is set to be hosted by Grammy Award-winning gospel artist, author, and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell along with award-winning journalist, author, and news anchor Roland Martin. It is scheduled to be televised on TV One at 9 p.m ET on May 16.

The theme of this year’s show is “Women Leading the Change” and will highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics that have led to impactful change within the Black community.

Of all the amazing accomplishments Black women conquered, CASSIUS is honoring Stacey Abrams. Abrams is the 47-year old Madison, Wisconsin native that has helped shape the voice of future leaders since she was a 17-year-old speechwriter for a congressional campaign and later the only undergraduate student on the staff of Maynard Jackson, Atlanta’s first Black mayor,

“Black women played a crucial role in saving our democracy in 2020,” he said. “Not just in the election, but also on the ground in numerous cities fighting for freedom. I’m proud to join Urban One in honoring these American sheroes.”

Check out how Urban One Honors is celebrating Women Leading The Change in the video above.