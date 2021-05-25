“Space Jam: A New Legacy” Will Launch All Kinds of Merch With Spalding, Nike, Funko, & More

Space Jam: A New Legacy is coming to movie theaters and HBO Max on July 16, and a host of fun merchandise is on the way in advance of the movie’s release. Brands like Nike, UNINTERRUPTED, and Vilebrequin are on board to drop stuff throughout the year, but there will be plenty of items for those who need every way imaginable to display their enthusiasm. Spalding basketballs, cereal, pajamas, and limited edition Fossil timepieces are just a few of the things on deck for LeBron James‘ new flick.

“The original Space Jam was a cultural phenomenon when it debuted in 1996, so it’s no surprise that premier partners around the world are inspired by Space Jam: A New Legacy and excited to bring a new collection to a new generation of fans,” said Warner Bros. Consumer Products SVP Robert Oberschelp in a statement. “We are excited to collaborate with such elite brands to deliver a robust lineup of merchandise that unites the singular style of LeBron James with the iconic fun of the Looney Tunes characters.”

Nine Funko Pop! figures of James, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and Daffy Duck are going to be available, as will be five keychains. And Spalding has a lineup of exclusive branded basketballs and hoops coming in June. Kraft Mac & Cheese will also help parents to “Make Mealtime a Slam Dunk” with Space Jam: A New Legacy boxes that comes with noodles in the shapes of bunnies and basketballs.

For more edutainment-oriented parents, Penguin Random House is making a Little Golden Book as a tie-in for the movie called Tune Squad, as well as a picture book called Tunes vs. Goons. There will even be something for the furriest members of the family (no, not your in-laws), thanks to BarkBox, who will be releasing squeak toys and chew toys for your pets.

Stay tuned for more toys, accessories, and bric-a-bracs to be announced as the year rolls on!