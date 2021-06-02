CASSIUS Gems: 20 Of Rihanna’s Most Savage & Hottest Moments On Instagram

As the great Royce da 5’9″ once brilliantly said during a BET Hip-Hop Awards freestyle… Hi, Rihanna.

The Bajan beauty has been dropping thirst traps on Instagram for years now — and we have her Savage by Fenty lingerie to thank for that since she loves to preview new drops.

Thankfully, those sultry photos show no sign of slowing up since we just got some new eye-catching flicks yesterday. One was of her in a sheer orange set wearing heels and a couple of flowing gold chains to set it off with some accessories. But first, she shared a photo of herself in purple boxers, holding a blurred copy of Playboy magazine over her tattooed chest.

Riri is seldom in the media, but back in 2018, she spoke on her inspiration for the lingerie line.

“I wanted to include every woman. I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture,” she told ELLE. “I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this shit. We own this. This is our land because really it is. Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men.”

So, given that Rihanna has been dropping nothing but heat on the ‘gram for years, we decided to *painstakingly* run through her account for our favorite photos of the pop star turned millionaire businesswoman.

Check out the gallery below to peep our favorite Riri Instagram moments ever: