Home > Sports

Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook’s Second Match Up Of The Season Was Just As Entertaining As We Expected

Westbrook 2, Embiid 0.

By Bruce Goodwin II

Posted 3 hours ago

Recent 01.29.18

NBA: JAN 28 76ers at Thunder

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Who is the biggest troll in the NBA, you ask? The Sixers’ Joel Embiid, of course.

Embiid is one of the most dominant bigs in the league, and at 23 years old, his potential, once he hits his stride, will be scary, to say the least. But as a talented troll who likes to have fun, there’s always another player who wants to make him eat his words.

A player tries it with Embiid every single game, and last night it was Russell Westbrook. It was the second time the Sixers faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the second time Westbrook took home the dub. But during the game, Embiid shook his man at the top of the key and drove down the lane for a dunk that posterized Westbrook. And as he ran back up court, he stared down at Westbrook on the floor.

When Steven Adams was fouled out, Embiid waved goodbye to him and Westbrook waved right back at him. Then, Westbrook stared at Embiid as the clock ran out at the end of the fourth quarter and the Thunder won, 122-112.

Brodie didn’t let it go, and he still had some words for Embiid after leaving the court. During his post-game presser, he admitted to looking forward to the match-up, especially since their first game went into triple overtime. And Carmelo didn’t hesitate to make a joke about The Process.

Westbrook’s 37 point, 14 assist, 9 rebound stat line also topped Embiid’s 27 points and 10 rebounds.

But Embiid wasn’t going to let a loss stop him from his ritual of taking to Instagram to reminisce about the night’s events. He posted a picture of him dunking on Westbrook with a caption that read, “Tough loss #TheProcess.” He tagged the location—the Thunder’s arena—as “Crime Scene Investigation.”

Tough loss #TheProcess

A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on

joel embiid , nba , oklahoma city thunder , Russell Westbrook

Recent Stories:
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Bruhstrology 2018
BRUHstrology Presents: Your 2018 Forecast

Your astrology... decoded.
January 2018 01.10.18
Zalgiris Kaunas v Unicaja Malaga - Turkish Airlines EuroLeague
LaVar Ball Has (Very) Successful Head Coach Debut, Compares Steve Kerr to Milli Vanilli
Big Papi
All-Star Legend David Ortiz Masters The Timbales On ‘Big Papi Needs A Job’
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Bigger Than Music: 6 Times The 2018 Grammys Got Political
NBA: JAN 28 76ers at Thunder
Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook’s Second Match Up Of The Season Was Just As Entertaining As We Expected
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
The Trump Brigade Wasn’t Moved by the Grammys’ Hilarious ‘Fire and Fury’ Sketch
Grammy Press Room
Grammy Gift Lounge: Peek Inside The Celebrity Swag Bag Worth Tens Of Thousands
9 items
How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)
GMS Bartender
Grown Man Sh*t: How To Tip Your Bartender The Right Way
2017 Ludaday Weekend Celebrity Bowling Tournament
Grammys 2018: 6 Gems We Learned From The-Dream’s ‘Behind-The-Hits’ Event
Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Show
AM Roundup: Trump Comes for Jay-Z, Joy Villa’s Anti-Abortion Gown, Grammys Accused of Sexism
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Grammy Awards
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars Wins Big, Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Snubbed: 2018 Grammy Awards
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now