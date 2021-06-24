OWN Celebrates Season 2 of ‘David Makes Man’ With Coast-To-Coast COVID Safe Screenings

The world is slowly opening back up, and we are back outside, so that means events are coming back. To celebrate the Peabody Award-winning series David Makes Man’s second season, OWN held coast-to-coast screenings.

This past weekend, a handful of guests including the show’s creator Tarrell Alvin McCraney, showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence, writers Lucien Christian and Richard “Byrd” Wilson, actor Andre Holland (Moonlight, 42), and others including Cassius Life’s Men’s Lifestyle and Pop Culture writer Bernard Smalls attended a brunch and screening of the first episode from David Makes Man’s second season held at SECOND floor event space in New York City. The event went down before the World Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival.

All guests were required to present either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to attend.

Once inside, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour while munching on light bites and sipping on the signature drink for the day called The Ville, named after the South Florida housing project featured in the show.

Guests were then escorted into the screening room, where they got a brief introduction from the OWN boss Oprah Winfrey and some words from McCraney.

Immediately after watching the screening, guests were taken to another room to enjoy brunch and engage in a conversation led by McCraney. He asked them to share their most memorable moments from the episode, reactions to it and answer the questions shared below to encourage a deeper conversation.

What was their first experience with a ‘David’ in their life? What can the ‘Davids’ of the world teach us?

David Makes Man showcases Black women as the catalyst for change. How is this symbolic in your everyday life?

David Makes Man showcases traumatic experiences but does not exploit them. How can art showcase trauma without exploiting it?

Zap across the map. OWN kept the same energy while holding an intimate dinner where the same rules applied for guests to attend. Notables from the show in attendance were Kwame Patterson (Adult David), Akili McDowell (Young David), Arlen Escarpeta (Adult JG), Jayden Williams (Young JG), Alana Arenas (Gloria). Tarrell Alvin McCraney and Dee Harris-Lawrence ( Showrunner) hosted the event that was held at the Grass Room in Downtown Los Angeles.

Other guests included Jeremy Pope, Queen Sugar’s Nic Ashe, Kaylen Allen, Trell Thomas, Jarrett Hill, Michael Arceneaux, Glen Davis, DJ Brian Henry, and Danielle Young.

There was also a screening event held in Miami on June 17 at the 1 Hotel Miami Beach. OWN also went out of its way to ensure that Black-owned businesses were given the opportunity to provide their services for both events.

David Makes Man’s second season picks right up after the first season that followed a young David as he “straddles two different worlds, navigating between the streets that raised him and the school that offers him a way out of poverty.” In season two, David is now 30 years old and is “a rising businessman facing an opportunity that will change him and his community forever; the mounting pressure forces David to choose between the instincts that helped him survive or finding a new way to truly live.”

David Makes Man airs Tuesdays at 9|8c on OWN. You can watch the entire first season on HBO Max.

Hit the gallery below for photos from both events.

Photos: Ryan C Hamilton / Kai Byrd/ For OWN