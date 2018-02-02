LaVar Ball’s Actually Starting His Own League & It Tips Off This Summer

L aVar Ball wasn’t playing about starting his own league, and he proved it with a simple tweet.

Last night, the Big Baller Brand’s Twitter account sent out a tweet with a picture that had the BBB logo alongside a logo we’ve never seen—the Junior Basketball Association logo. The tweet also stated that the league will begin this summer, but additional info is being kept under wraps.

Ball starting his own league shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since he spoke about adding a league to the umbrella BBB brand in December. The Junior Basketball Association is fully funded by the Big Baller Brand and will provide an alternative to high school graduates who don’t want to go to college. Ball plans to pay the lowest salaried players $3,000 a month and the best players can make up to $10,000 a month. He’s already got his eyes set on playing in major NBA arenas like those in Los Angeles, Dallas, and even Brooklyn. He’ll start with 80 players spread out among 10 teams and he’s pretty convinced that getting players to join the league won’t be hard.

“Getting these players is going to be easy. This is giving guys a chance to get a jumpstart on their career, to be seen by pro scouts; and we’re going to pay them because someone has to pay these kids,” Ball told ESPN in December. And since the point of the league is to prep guys for the NBA, the JBA will be following league rules with 12-minute quarters and a regulation three-point line.

The only thing that stands between the JBA and success is the participation of some big talent guys and so far two four-star recruits have turned down Ball’s invitation. ESPN reports that point guard Jalen Carey will head off to Syracuse in the fall and shooting guard Tyler Herro will be suiting up for John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats.