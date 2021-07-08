50 Cent Announces New Competition Series ‘Unrapped,’ Says It’s Going To Be “Hip Hop’s American Idol” [Details]

50 Cent is calling on his celebrity friends for assistance in a new show slated for ABC.

Titled Unrapped, the upcoming small screen production will see famed names go head-to-head in the art of battle rap. 50, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Tuesday, took to Instagram to express his excitement, calling the series “Hip Hop’s American Idol.” “This is gonna be so cool, think Hip Hop’s American idol On ABC.🔥🚦Green Light Gang,” he wrote. See his post here, plus his official statement courtesy of Deadline below:

“I am excited to expand my relationship with ABC,” Jackson said. “Unrapped brings G-Unit Film and Television’s ability to put incredible music and musical talent on screen to the competition space.”.

Deadline also provides more detail on what to expect and who’s working behind the scenes on the production side:

“The show is hip-hop talent format where celebrity contestants, coached by iconic hip-hop mentors, go head-to-head in rap battles until a king or queen is crowned. Casting is underway. G-Unit Film & Television is producing with SFO Entertainment and Jackson will exec produce with Antonio Collier, Jon Sheinberg, Susie Ursitti Sheinberg, Gwen Osborne and Matt Feige.”

Stay tuned for more information about Unrapped as it becomes available. 50 has brought us For Life, Power, Power Book II: Ghost, and Raising Kanan and Black Mafia Family are on their way, so we’re betting Unrapped is going to be yet another highly-anticipated goodie. We’ll keep you posted!