STREAMED: Lil Nas X Connects With Jack Harlow For “Industry Baby,” Belly Teams With The Weeknd & Young Thug For “Better Believe,” & More

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby”

After teasing the song with a viral video snippet, Lil Nas X teams up with Jack Harlow for his latest hit single, “Industry Baby.”

Produced by Take a DayTrip and Kanye West, the new smash features a confident and empowered Lil Nas X. “This one is for the champions,” he sings on the song. “I ain’t lost since I began / Funny how you said it was the end, then I went and did it again.”

Mr. Harlow joins Nas X for the second verse on this track. “Turn my haters to consumers / Make vets feel like they juniors,” he raps before venturing into a clever college reference. “Say your time is coming soon, but just like Oklahoma, mine is coming sooner / I’m just a late bloomer.”

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the song’s music video is an epic journey through a prison stint featuring Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and blurry choreography. To go along with the single and the prison-themed music video, Nas X launched a fundraiser for The Bail Project.

“Music is the way I fight for liberation. It’s my act of resistance,” Nas X said in a statement through The Bail Project’s site. “But I also know that true freedom requires real change in how the criminal justice system works. Starting with cash bail. This isn’t just theoretical for me. It’s personal. I know the pain that incarceration brings to a family. And I know the disproportionate impact that cash bail has on Black Americans.”

Listen to “Industry Baby” and watch the visual below.

Belly feat. The Weeknd & Young Thug — “Better Believe”

Belly and The Weeknd are quite the 1-2 combo. After teaming up on “Might Not” and “What You Want,” the XO tag-team is back again for “Better Believe,” which also features Young Thug.

The new song was produced by Zaytoven, DANNYBOYSTYLES, and The ANMLS. Over their production, Abel kicks things off with a vulnerable moment, reflecting on loneliness. “I stay afraid of my demons,” he sings. “I don’t got no one to lean on / I’m busy putting my team on.”

He continues with some thoughts on romance, fame, and how success affects his love life. “Ever since I’ve been single, my side chick wanna be main chick,” he sings. “She know I’ma make her famous.”

For his part, Belly rhymes about his peers. “All these fake rappers, they stay cappin’ / About a whole lot of shit that ain’t happen / Middle finger plus thumb ‘cause I stay snappin’,” he raps, before handing off the baton to Young Thug for the third and final verse.

The trio teamed up for a cinematic music video as well. Christian Breslauer, who directed Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” also directed this dark and moody explosion-filled clip. Listen to “Better Believe” and watch the visual below.

The Kid Laroi — F*CK LOVE 3: OVER YOU

The Kid Laroi caps off the Fuck Love trilogy with the final installment. One year after the first and second iterations of the mixtape franchise, TKL returns with F*CK LOVE 3: OVER YOU.

Several big names join the rising star on this project, including Justin Bieber, Polo G, Lil Durk, G Herbo, and Mustard. Blake Slatkin, Omer Fedi, Charlie Puth, and Cashmere Cat are among the album’s producers, along with Khaled Rohaim and more.

“Fuck love, I got money on my mind right now,” Laroi raps on “Same Energy.” That theme carries throughout the project. “A lot of people changed that I never thought would / But my family straight, my money long, so fuck it, I’m good,” he raps on “Bad News.” “A lot of people changed that I never thought could / These people ain’t 100 like they said that they was.”

The project comes on the heels of “Stay.” The Justin Bieber-assisted single is currently No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and it is expected to continue growing with the project’s release. Stream The Kid Laroi’s F*CK LOVE 3: OVER YOU below.

Isaiah Rashad feat. Doechii & Kal Banx — “Wat U Sed”

Isaiah Rashad is prepping for the release of his upcoming album, The House Is Burning with a new banger. Following up on his “Headshots (4r Da Locals)” single, Zay Wop returns with Kal Banx and Doechii on his newest single, “Wat U Sed.”

Over Amaire Johnson and Rory Behr’s production, Isaiah raps about reaching for inner peace and staying focused. Elsewhere, Kal delivers a hypnotic hook and Doechii adds: “Keep a bag, pop a tag, go on, let it air out / Drop it fast, let it spazz, go on, let your hair down.”

“Wat U Sed” is a single off Isaiah’s forthcoming project, The House is Burning. The TDE MC dropped “Lay Wit Ya” with Duke Deuce and the aforementioned “Headshots (4r Da Locals)” leading up to “Wat U Sed.”

The House is Burning is set to drop next week. It is the follow-up to Zay’s 2016 album, The Sun’s Tirade. Stream “Wat U Sed” below.

Yung Bleu — Moon Boy

Yung Bleu made waves on his own and with the Drake-assisted “You’re Mine Still” remix. Now, the rising singer-rapper takes off into space and unleashes a new project, Moon Boy.

The interstellar trip features John Legend, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Kehlani, Big Sean, and the aforementioned Drizzy. Jeezy, Gunna, 2 Chainz, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie also appear on the record.

Bleu shared the album with a message of gratitude for supporters. “I want to give special thanks to every fan that made this possible,” he wrote on social media. “I overcame so many obstacles this year, so many personal struggles, so many losses. It feel good to drop my first album and tell my story. Masterpiece!”

Stream Moon Boy below.

