Doritos Pays 13-Year-Old $15K For Discovering Rare “Puffy” Chip

When Jadakiss referenced stacking chips in 1997’s “It’s All About the Benjamins” he probably never envisioned 13-year-old Rylee Stuart applying his advice in a very literal sense. The Australian made headlines when she found a strangely puffed chip in her Doritos bag and was curious as to how much she could fetch for it.

“I found a puff Dorito!” Stuart posted to her TikTok video. “Is this valuable, or should I just eat it 😭 Tell me please.” Some followers recommended try to sell it for as much as $5,000 AUD, so the enterprising teen set up an eBay account, placed the chip in a plastic container, and set the initial bid at $0.99. “We’re not taking this seriously. We just want to see what happens,” she said at the time. “We might not even get bids.”

In 2004, internet casino GoldenPalace.com bought a then ten-year-old “Virgin Mary grilled cheese” sandwich from eBay for $28,000, bite and all. The following year, the company paid nearly three times that amount to secure the McDonald’s “Abe fry” and added it to their collection. And a Harambe-shaped Cheetos puff sold on eBay for almost $100,000 (USD), so Stuart’s venture certainly has precedent.

The young Aussie’s decision quickly began to pay off. “I was about to eat it,” she told Australia’s 9News, “and I thought I better save it for later.” Bids for the “puffy chip” went up to $20,000 AUD, and they soon climbed north of $100,000 afterwards. The chip’s success even has father and daughter debating who is its real owner. “I saw $10,000 [on the eBay listing], and I screamed. Dad is saying that since he bought the packet [of Doritos] it’s his chip,” the teen said, “but I ate the packet, so I believe it is mine.”

Word of the chip made its way to Doritos, and the company reached out to Stuart to bless her with $20,000 AUD (about $15,000 USD) for her quirky episode. “It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for Rylee and her family, and we’ve loved following her story,” said PepsiCo Australian CMO Vandita Pandey. “We’ve been so impressed with Rylee’s boldness and entrepreneurial spirit, so we wanted to make sure the Stuart family were rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos.”

Stuart has not revealed what she plans to do with the money or if this is the end of her misshapen food adventures. She was gleeful about the turn of events, though, and shared her feelings on TikTok after the news was announced. “I wasn’t expecting this,” she told her followers. “I can’t believe all of this happened from a Dorito but everyone, thank you so so much,” she said.

That’s not a bad return on investment for a $3 bag.