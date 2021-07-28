New Orleans Pelican Jaxson Hayes Arrested After Alleged Brawl With Police

New Orleans Pelican Center Jaxson Hayes has found himself in hot water.

According to TMZ, the basketball player was arrested early Wednesday morning after police arrived at a Los Angeles area home to respond to a domestic issue. But when the cops tried to enter the residence, Hayes refused and tried his hardest to stop them. Hayes, who stands at a towering 6’11”, and weighs 220, got physical with the police as a fight broke out, which led to him getting tased.

The brawl was so bad that the officer allegedly put in an “officer needs help” call for backup. Once the melee was over, both Hayes and the cop involved were treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. Hayes is expected to be booked for felony battery of a police officer.

The 21-year-old was a standout as a Texas Longhorn, where he was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year. After his freshman year, he declared for the draft and was the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after being selected by the New Orleans Pelicans after his rights were turned over from the Atlanta Hawks.

While he is putting up decent numbers in the league, being that third option behind Steven Adams and Willy Hernangomez has further lit the fire under him.

“At first, you’re going to be pissed, like anyone’s going to be,” Hayes said, according to the team’s website. And then you have to start thinking of the reasons why this happened and look at yourself. I took that time to look at myself, and look at my game, what I was doing differently, what I wasn’t doing, and just make some changes.”