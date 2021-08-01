‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Kanan Finally Gets His Feet Wet In The Drug Game

Previously on the hood Wonder Years, aka Power Book III: Raising Kanan, after Unique told Raq the streets needed a body, she made the tough decision to snuff out Kanan’s bestie D-Wiz to help take the target off her son’s back. This week, Kanan is dealing with losing his friend while his mom is trying to reclaim her position in the drug game that Unique teamed up with Det. Howard to help bring down.

Det. Malcolm Is Holding Up His End of The Bargain

This week’s episode opens up with one of Raq’s corners feeling the heat from Det. Howard and gang of cops. The surprise pinch is a part of the detective’s shaky allegiance with Unique to stop the bodies from piling up while taking down his competition.

Unfortunately for Det. Howard, how he handles his business when it comes to “cleaning up” the streets isn’t working for his commanding officer, who wants him to land bigger fish to make him look good. Also, his rookie partner is tired of being reduced to minuscule tasks and feels she isn’t being appreciated enough.

On top of that, we learn Det. Howard is battling acute myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. His doctor doesn’t sugar coat his chances telling him if left untreated, the more challenging his prognosis will be, and he needs to tackle it with a bone marrow transfer and chemotherapy. That’s easier said than done because of Det. Howard reveals he doesn’t really have any family he can depend on to be a potential match. He tells his doctor he will see what he can do, and he will attempt to reach out to his cousins in Alabama.

Det. Howard keeps his prognosis to himself but is blessed with a tongue lashing from his rookie partner. She is worried about her job after their commanding officer chewed them up. Howard responds by questioning her and telling her she doesn’t belong on those streets and everyone can see it and leaves her wondering if he’s honestly right?

Raq’s Sweet Symphony

Raq is head over heels about her young boo thang Symphony. She reveals as much in a conversation with her niece, Jukebox. Anyway, this episode doesn’t waste time showing Symphony taking Raq to pound town. Following their smash session, Symphony got ready to bounce and head to the library to write a school paper.

Back in the 90s, having a home computer was not as common. In fact, at that time, it was considered a luxury, but Symphony forgot he’s having sex with one of Queen’s biggest drug lords. Since she likes to have young bae around, Raq tells the bartender/college student that she has a computer, a Macintosh (an Apple computer before the company was known as Apple), and that he can use it. Of course, he takes her up on her offer.

Kanan, who’s supposed to be in school, discovers Symphony in his underwear writing his paper, and he is not too pleased about that. Look at the bright side. At least he wasn’t in the kitchen cooking scrambled eggs butt naked like Melvin in Baby Boy. Kanan’s question of Symphony is interrupted by Raq, who tells her son he needs to chill and that she can have over whoever she wants in her house using her computer.

She hammers home the point during a conversation while taking Kanan to school. She also tells Kanan he needs to get his grades back up after a disappointing progress report warning him that if he doesn’t fix the problem, everything will change for him real fast. She emphasizes to him that he is a student first and foremost.

Raq also shows sympathy after seeing the tribute Kanan wrote to his murdered homie D-Wiz on his sneakers, even though she is the reason he is dead. She suggests that they should visit D-Wiz’s mother to show her support but stresses that his situation is why she wanted him to go to Stuyvesant and not got involved in the street life. It’s still f**k school when it comes to that for Kanan.

What’s better than one sex scene between Raq and Symphony? A second one. Frankly, we don’t remember if this has ever happened before in Power’s history. After their smash session on the floor of Symphony’s apartment, two engage in some pillow talk. Raq reveals she likes the young man’s idea because he’s like a “vacation” to her, and she is enjoying the sightseeing. Symphony explains he likes Raq because he feels connected to her. After all, they share similarities. Raq is all for it but warns him that she doesn’t need saving.

The Secret Life of Jukebox

Jukebox is a complex character being that she puts on multiple fronts. She’s tough but at the same time delicate and just wants to be loved. Unfortunately, the kind of love she wants, specifically from her white bae Nicole, won’t be accepted by her dad, Uncle Marvin.

We catch up with the two lovebirds at the mall hanging out. Nicole tells Jukebox that she wants to come to the Southside to see her boo’s neighborhood, but Jukebox quickly shoots that idea down. Nicole notices a karaoke spot and suggests that Jukebox sings there. Jukebox isn’t down with the idea but reluctantly does it, and the couple does a cover of The Deele’s classic record “Two Occasions.”

Following the performance, Nicole begs Jukebox not to leave her to boost Polo gear. We learned in the previous episode Jukebox uses the money from the stolen drip to pay for her budding music career. Jukebox doesn’t listen to Nicole and promises to her that she won’t get caught.

We get our first glimpse of Jukebox and her gang of thieves operation. They run up on a delivery truck while it’s unattended by guards and make off the merchandise. The heist almost goes off without a hitch until a guard sneaks up one of the dudes and tries to grab him. The thief then nearly pummels the guard to death, but Jukebox intervenes just in the nick of time to stop him. But, she also had the bandana she was using to cover her face down, allowing the security guard to get a good look at her before she runs away.

We think this will somehow come back to haunt Jukebox.

Uncle Lou Lou’s Possible Way Out of The Drug Game

Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising KananLast week we saw Uncle Lou Lou take out D-Wiz, and it looked like it really bothered him. This week our suspicions seemed to be confirmed when Lou Lou and his “girlfriend, Jess, who happens to be the sister of Kanan’s friend, stop by the studio to deliver some product to a music producer played by Quincy Brown.

During the scene, we learn the Lou Lou has some knowledge of music, and he puts that on display by talking about the equipment. When the couple leaves, she points out to Lou Lou that she noticed him talking about the studio equipment and feels that he should be pursuing a career in music because she feels he is destined for greatness.

Why does this relationship between these two feel like Ghost and Angela Valdez all over again?

Kanan Finally Moves Weight, With The Help of Uncle Marvin

We already know how Kanan feels about school. We also know he is not too happy with the “job” he has been assigned and wants to do more.

Currently, Kanan is tasked with the job of just being posted up at a local crackhouse and is being watched by one of his mother’s loyal soldiers to keep him off the street as instructed by Raq. Anyway, Kanan spots Davina strolling by with her daughter. Kanan has a conversation with his high school crush, who is still saddened by the murder of Buck Twenty.

Davina reveals to Kanan that she and her family are poor, and to get items like pampers and food, she sells her late father’s items, in this case, a power drill. She also asks Kanan if he knew D-Whiz killed Buck Twenty. Kanan, of course, lies and says he’s heard rumblings but didn’t necessarily believe any of them before the two-part ways.

Fast forward, Kanan catches Uncle Marvin snooping around Jukebox’s room. We have no idea what he is searching for. Kanan uses the opportunity to convince Uncle Marvin to give him some weight to make some real money. In return, Kanan promises to use his sway over his mother to convince her to give Uncle Marvin more blocks.

Kanan wastes no time and hits the streets with the coke his uncle gave him. He still has no idea what he is doing, and Jukebox, who wants nothing to do with the drug, schools him on the potential customers in front of him, telling him to focus on the white kids because they pay more. Kanan doesn’t initially listen but does see the Jukebox does know what she is talking about when the white skateboarder buys some dope off him at a much higher price.

Uncle Marvin and the club owner’s employee are also getting really close. We are intrigued to see how that will play out during the season. She decides to “bless him” for standing up to the men who disrespected her during his party leading to him getting arrested for beating them up.

Kanan takes that money and buys some groceries for Davina and takes them to her crib. The two have a lovely conversation and finally kiss. Kanan is not only a hustler now, but he finally got the girl he’s always wanted.

Raq’s Power Move

Unique is not the only one who knows how to use Det. Howard’s ambition to his advantage. Raq is well aware something is going on between Howard and her competition because only her spots are getting hit. Uncle Marvin informs her that the product is drying up quickly, and they need to re-up as soon as possible.

Raq goes to have a conversation with the connect, and he warns her that he might have to stop doing business with her if she can’t get the heat off her. Raq decides to throw some money at the connects right-hand man for some information regarding the next drop of Nique’s product. After some convincing him to snitch, Raq runs to Det. Howard with the info she just received and shared it with the desperate cop who needs a win.

He takes the information to his chief, and he okays the sting but pretty much tells him if the bust flops, it’s on him. The sting, unfortunately, doesn’t go as planned after the cops in the undercover van get spotted. Det. Howard and his partner chase the car that contained the drugs only to see the driver crash into a police cruiser.

But it looks like Raq’s plan worked because Unique has no product to sell and his corners are dead. Unique pulls up to see there is no action going down on his corner, and he spots Lou Lou and Marvin in the car resulting in a staredown.

The streets in Southside Jamaica Queens are beginning to heat up.

Photo: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 3