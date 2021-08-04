Actor Michael Jai White Reveals His Oldest Son Passed Away From COVID-19 Months Ago

Actor Michael Jai White revealed he, too, has felt the sting of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with the op, VladTV, the 53-year-old actor, shared that his oldest son died from COVID-19 “just a few months ago” at age 38. The Black Dynamite star said he was distraught at the time because they had “grown up together,” welcoming him into his family when he was just 15-years-old. White didn’t reveal his son’s name but did share that he lived in what he described as a “street element” and believes that COVID played a role in his death.

“Unfortunately, he was still kinda out there in the streets hustling, wasn’t doing well, started getting on substances,” White revealed. “He’d come out, go back in, all that type of stuff.”

White shared that he tried to help his son, but“ultimately, it’s up to that person, especially if somebody’s a grown person.”

“He never shook the streets,” he added. “That was his thing.”

White explained that his son also had a compromised immune system, a direct result of his drug use. Immunocompromised individuals are considered high risk and almost certainly could die if they catch COVID-19. “COVID was waiting for him,” White continued.

“That was the knockout blow,” he added while also revealing that his son was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

You can watch the interview below.

Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty