Nipsey Hussle‘s The Marathon Clothing x Puma Releases New Collection, “The Miami Story”

Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing are teaming up Puma for their second collaboration this year, titled “The Miami Story,” and the new capsule collection pays homage to “The 305” as well as the friendship between the late Slauson Boy and style icon Groovey “King of Fashion” Lew.

“We’re thinkin’ Miami, we wanna be short-sleeved, light,” Groovey said when describing the upcoming release. “When you think of Miami, you think of the beautiful colors [and] the water: the aquas, the blues, the greens, So like, that was the idea of coming up with [the collection’s’ main tracksuit]. Just trying to incorporate the colors of the ocean.”

“The Miami Story” will debut five pieces in its first drop, which includes co-branded tees, blue pants, blue Bermuda shorts, and an all-white pair of Future Rider x TMC kicks. Models India Amour and Cristal Westbrook show off some of the wares on TMC’s Instagram and in the collection’s lookbook.

Lew revealed that Hussle had the chance to work on some of the designs and sport the gear before his death, too, so fans of the rapper can genuinely say they’re rocking gear that had Hussle’s genuine touch. “[Nipsey’s] D.N.A. is in all of these pieces because most of them that we’re putting out,” Lew said, “he had the opportunity to wear them first… so now it’s the people’s turn that you can have what he had. So the D.N.A. is going to live forever with that.”

“The Miami Story” will be available August 13 at PUMA’s New York City flagship store, via Puma.com, and and select retailers. Items from the collection are priced from $45 USD to $90 USD, and check out the gallery below for a glimpse of Westbrooks and Love in the next installment from TMC x Puma.