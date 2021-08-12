Big Bag Alert! Kenan Thompson To Star In ‘Home Alone’ Reboot Due This November [Details]

There’s a Home Alone reboot on its way and what’s more, acting vet Kenan Thompson is due to star.

Disney+ hit Instagram with cast photos, stating in the post’s caption: “Three months until we’re #HomeSweetHomeAlone. The all-new Original Movie starts streaming November 12 on #DisneyPlus and stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell.”

Like the original, which debuted back in 1990, the reboot sounds like we’re in for a ton of mischief and laughs.

“Yates will star as Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays,” Variety said of the film’s plot. “So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom sets their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers, and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. The reboot promises hilarious hijinks of epic proportions, and despite the absolute chaos, Max eventually comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

Join us in congratulating the icon that is Kenan Thompson. In addition to this forthcoming reboot film, he currently stars in his own self-titled sitcom and has been nominated for two Emmys, one for his work in his series and another for his portrayal of various characters in SNL. Salute, king!

Home Alone is due exclusively on Disney+ November 12.