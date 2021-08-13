STREAMED: WizKid Taps Justin Bieber For “Essence (Remix),” Lizzo Connects With Cardi B For “Rumors,” & More

Lizzo feat. Cardi B — “Rumors”

All the “Rumors” are true as Lizzo teams up with Cardi B for her newest single. The new track allows both artists to speak on the gossip surrounding their lives and careers.

For her part, Lizzo sheds light on what the past year has been like but also takes a moment to discuss some hearsay. “Last year, I thought I would lose it,” she sings. “Reading shit on the internet / My smoothie cleanse and my diet / No, I ain’t fucked Drake yet.”

On her end, Bardi does the same, speaking on rumors that haters spread about her around the globe. “Cardi ain’t poppin’, no, that’s a machine,” she raps in a sarcastic tone. “Nobody listen, they buying them streams / They even post it on blogs overseas / And lie in a language I can’t even read.”

Cardi joined Lizzo for a live conversation on YouTube prior to the music video’s release. “This is a great record,” Bardi said. “It’s such a beautiful, great record. And it’s such a fun vibe. This what we needed. We need good vibes. Make you wanna jam in the weddings, make you wanna jam in the barbecue.”

Directed by Tanu Muino, the “Rumors” video features plenty of gold and nods to ancient history, but also plenty of empowering moments for both artists. Listen to the new track and watch the visual for it below.

Megan Thee Stallion — “Outta Town Freestyle”

Shortly after dropping “Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion keeps the music rolling and unleashes a brand new cut, “Outta Town Freestyle.”

The LilJuMadeDaBeat-produced instrumental may sound familiar to Stallion loyalists. It’s the same beat Megan utilized for her “Getting Ate Freestyle” in 2019.

This time around, Meg unveils a lethal verse over the track. “Your vocab don’t go passed ‘period,’ don’t question me,” she raps. “They should call me Dr. Miami because I bodied them.”

“Was re inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it,” she wrote on social media. Thee Stallion also dropped a music video for the freestyle. Listen to the verse and watch the performance-based visual below.

Boldy James & The Alchemist — BO JACKSON

Bo knows how to inspired. Frequent collaborators Boldy James and The Alchemist team up for a special collaborative project, BO JACKSON, an effort influenced by the iconic athlete.

The 13-song project features appearances from Freddie Gibbs, Curren$y, Benny The Butcher, Roc Marciano, Earl Sweatshirt, and Stove God Cooks.

To celebrate the offering, the guys unveiled billboards inspired by Bo Jackson’s legendary NIKE ads. The billboards read: “Boldy knows raps. ALC knows beats.”

Boldy and Al have collaborated on multiple projects now, including My 1st Chemistry Set, The Price of Tea In China, and now, Bo Jackson. Listen to the new LP below.

WizKid feat. TEMS & Justin Bieber — “Essence (Remix)”

WizKid and TEMS already had a strong buzz surrounding their fun summer smash “Essence.” Now, the duo is joined on the remix by Justin Bieber.

The song — produced by P2J and Legendury Beatz — is currently No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its fifth week on the charts. The remix is likely to help boost its standing in the following weeks.

“Tell me that you gon’ ride with me,” Bieber sings on the remix. “Tell me that you’ll never lie to me / I just wanna make you proud of me / Want you loving every side of me.”

WizKid recently spoke on the track during an interview with Billboard. “That song has become emblematic of being back outside,” he said. “Then, a narrative on the internet started about the song being the song of the summer — and we took that energy and ran with it…We just came out of the craziest pandemic … Afrobeats just spreads love around a room when you play it.”

Benny The Butcher — Pyrex Picasso

Benny The Butcher gets artistic with it on his newest release, Pyrex Picasso. The new project is actually an older work, comprised of seven songs he reportedly crafted three years ago.

Frequent Benny collaborators Conway The Machine, Rick Hyde, and Elcamino are featured guests on the LP. Each joint was produced by Chop La Roc and Rare Scrilla, boasting soulful chops and hard-hitting drums.

Benny announced the project with some background info: “Pyrex Picasso out now,” he wrote on social media. “Tracks I did 3 years ago, recorded the whole album in one day. Had to let that be known go cop that shit.”

Listen to Pyrex Picasso below.