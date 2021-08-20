Wale Teams Up With Foot Locker and the WWE For New Collection In Time for SummerSlam

Wale has partnered with Foot Locker and Kazeem “Kaz” Famuyide for their second WWE collection this year, “The Wale Collection x Kaz,” which dropped yesterday. The new release has a throwback vibe and pays homage to a few of the iconic athletes from the 80s who plied their trade in the sports entertainment business.

In April, Wale blessed pro wrestling fans with his annual Walemania release ahead of Wrestlemania 37, and it honored “the rich history of some of the greatest Black WWE Champions to grace the wrestling ring,” like Mark Henry, Ron Simmons, and Booker T. This time, we have five different grapplers from “The Reagan Era” featured across ten black sweatshirts and tees.

Share in the Saturday morning nostalgia and show off your WWE pride with gear from “The Wale Collection x Kaz,” The roster of wrestlers in this set includes:

Curt Hennig a.ka. “Mr. Perfect”

The Ultimate Warrior

Randy Savage a.k.a “The Macho Man”

The Junkyard Dog

Ted DiBiase a.k.a “The Million Dollar Man”

Sweatshirts retail for $75 each, and T-shirts sell for $35 a pop. Take a look at familiar names like Ettore “Big E” Ewen and Kurt Angle (“Oh, it’s true! It’s DAMN true!”) rock the clothing, and also have a more up-close look at the wares in the gallery below.