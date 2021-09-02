Dwayne Johnson Teams Up With Ryan Reynolds To Track Down Gal Gadot In Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot together in one film? We think Netflix might have a hit on their hands.

Thursday (Sep.2), The Rock dropped the trailer for his first film Netflix film Red Notice, which is definitely giving us Hobbs & Shaw vibes allow us to explain. In the film, Johnson plays John Hartley, who is described as the FBI’s top profiler tasked with tracking down and bringing in the world’s most wanted or those who have been slapped with the world’s highest wanted level called a “red notice” by Interpol.

Source: Netflix / Red Notice

Like Hobbs of the Fast & Furious fame, Hartley seems to always get his man, in this case, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), who is dubbed “the world’s greatest art thief.” Just like in his successful Fast & Furious spinoff, Hartley forms an unlikely alliance with Boot to capture “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot), who is “the world’s most wanted art thief.” This is all fitting because all three have starred in Fast & Furious films at some point and are now coming together for Red Notice.

The trailer features plenty of action, globe-trotting, black tie events, car chases, explosions, and, of course, Ryan Reynold’s quips, The Rock busting heads, and plenty of time to admire Gadot.

Official synopsis per Netflix:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle, and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company. The all-star cast is joined by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous. Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper) and produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Co. and Thurber’s Bad Version, Inc., Red Notice is a stylish globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse (and cat).

Red Notice is part of Netflix’s ambitious plan to release a new movie every week in 2021. The film, which is sure to keep The Rock’s streak of hits going, arrives on the streaming network on November 12, 2021.

Step into the trailer below.

Photo: Netflix / Red Notice