Kith and Wilson Sports Come Together For A Tennis-Themed Collection That You Can Cop Now

The 2021 U.S. Open officially began this week, so tournament sponsor Wilson Sporting Goods partnered with fashion designer Ronnie Fieg to launch a special Kith for Wilson capsule collection in celebration of this year’s event. The two brands also came together to renovate a court in Queens, NY, so now players of all ages and backgrounds can visit Fieg’s hometown and partake in “the original sport of kings.”

The Kith for Wilson collection is a 160-piece assortment of lifestyle clothes and activewear. It is full of polos, shorts, pullover sweaters, cardigans, and skirts that tennis fans can rock off the court as well as on it. However, you can also accessorize your getup further with visors, ties, keychains, and more. Finally, if you really want to round out the whole look, snag the Kith x Wilson leather bag, which is large enough to carry your towels and tennis racket once your game is done.

“With the introduction of Wilson Sportswear this year, we have tried to cross-sport, fashion and culture,” said Joey Nowak, Marketing Manager at Wilson. “There is no better partner than KITH for such an enterprise. Ronnie Fieg’s vision, coupled with our product offering, makes this collection unmissable. We are excited to share it with the world.”

Kith and Wilson teamed up to breathe new life into the tennis court at Kissena Corridor Park, and they unveiled the revamp to the public on August 18.

“Growing up in Queens, I never imagined being in a position to make these types of projects happen,” Kith founder Ronnie Fieg wrote on Instagram. “I spoke with [Wilson] about how Queens is the epicenter of U.S. tennis,” the Jamaica-raised mogul said. “I wanted to spread that feeling around our borough all the way down to the kids dreaming of one day playing at Arthur Ashe.”

Check out the gallery below to get a better glimpse of the tennis-inspired apparel, which is currently available for purchase at Kith locations and online.