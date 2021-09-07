“Dinner With Jay-Z” Debate Turns Twitter Into A Frenzy Once Again Thanks To New Opinion

Mentorship is frequently touted as a route to shortening the learning curve for mastering your discipline and for wealth accumulation. Still, social media is talking about a recent hot take that some consider cap at best and sorely misguided (read: dumb) at worst. Twitter user @profitwithant, who calls himself “Side Hustle King,” said he would forgo a half-million dollars to break bread with Jay-Z instead and gave his rationale.

“I’ll explain since most can’t comprehend,” wrote Side Hustle King. “Dinner with Jay-Z is the better option over $500K because of the knowledge & expertise he has. He’ll give you the blueprint on being wealthy and successful. His knowledge will be worth more long term than the short term $500K.”

The idea of having dinner with Hov in exchange for some minutes of mentorship is not new. As a matter of fact, grabbing eats with titans of the industry for the chance to pick their brains is a known practice. However, since 2000, billionaire Warren Buffet has annually auctioned the opportunity to have a three-hour lunch with him to discuss anything one wants other than his future investments.

Two decades ago, it would have cost an eager apprentice $25K to dine with the “Oracle of Omaha.” Since then, that price has ballooned by nearly two hundredfold, to the extent that BitTorrent CEO Justin Sun paid a record-breaking $4.6 million to chop it up with Buffet last year.

In 2018, the topic of lunch with Jigga first made its way around the interwebs, and comedian KevOnStage thought overlooking the money in hopes of the rapper’s “business acumen” was a bad idea back then. “I think Jay-Z would rather have $50K cash than interview himself,” he said. “If Jay-Z found out you took dinner with him over $50K, he’d be like, ‘You is dumb stupid!'” And then KevOnStage imitated Jay’s famous chuckle.

But Side Hustle King isn’t known for doling out the most sound financial advice. In June, he told his Twitter followers that he would rather take $50 a month for the rest of his life instead of seven figures upfront and called it passive income. From the looks of Jigga’s many shrewd financial moves, however, we doubt Hov is inclined to take any dinners with this fellow.

Look at some of the replies to the financial advice given and let us know your opinion.