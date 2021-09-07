Lil Uzi Vert Claims Fans Ripped $24M Pink Diamond From Forehead at Rolling Loud

This past Labor Day, Lil Uzi Vert was seen without his $24-million pink forehead diamond, and rumors were that he’d removed it. Now, the 27-year old rapper has come out and said he suffered a fate similar to when cinematic superhero Vision squared off with Thanos – and lost.

“I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” Uzi said to TMZ as he made his way into NYC’s 40/40 Club over the weekend. “I’m feeling good. I still have the diamond so I feel good.”

Uzi’s explanation makes sense, but the timeline is off because this year’s Rolling Loud Miami took place in late July, about two months since he was spotted sans the jewel.

Well, it turns out that the first time fans saw the “Baby Pluto” rapper without the diamond, he’d removed it so he could get in some boxing work early July. And for what it’s worth, Uzi actually has some decent hand skills, as evidenced by the video he posted to his IG stories. “Becoming a better me,” he wrote for his 15-second clip.

However, if Uzi is to be believed, it would appear he didn’t put those same talents to use when those alleged fans snagged the diamond, which is a blessing for both the people who snatched the gem and the rapper.

When Uzi initially spoke about the diamond in January, he shared how long he was putting funds towards it before it was implanted. “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now,” he tweeted. “This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

But when he finally went through with the surgery in the following month, he also shared a gnarly photo of what could go wrong if it wasn’t safely removed. “If I don’t get it took out the right way I could die 😂 ….. no seriously,” he wrote and posted a pic of [what looked like] blood running down the center of his forehead. Thankfully, however, Uzi has the diamond in his possession and is safe.