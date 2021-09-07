Terrell Owens Wants to “Knock the Chunky Soup” Out of Former Teammate Donovan McNabb In Boxing Match

Some beefs never die, and football fans can safely assume that former Philadelphia Eagles teammates Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb will take their grudge to their graves. On this week’s episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, T.O. sat with host Shannon Sharpe to discuss a myriad of subjects, and the topic of McNabb inevitably came up. Owens revealed that he was asked to do some celebrity boxing and promoters wanted to know whom he would like to face in the ring.

“I said, ‘Donovan McNabb,'” he told Sharpe. “And I’m dead serious. Shannon, I’ll knock him out! Because there would be so much pent up… I’ll be controlled. It’ll be controlled anger. I’d be like a Navy SEAL… but there would be a fire burning inside of me.” And when Sharpe asked if Owens wanted to K.O. McNabb, T.O. was crystal clear. “Clean out,” Owens replied. “I’d knock the Chunky Soup from him. From 2004! Trust me!”

McNabb and Owens always rubbed each other the wrong way, but the crux of their contention stems from the events surrounding Super Bowl 39. Widely accepted lore states that McNabb knocked back one too many drinks on the night before the big game and was completely unfit to perform. Although he threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns, McNabb threw three interceptions as well and ended the night with a sad 75.4 QB passer rating. He also was allegedly still hung over from the booze and threw up during a key huddle in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve talked to teammates since then and know for a fact he was out the night before,” Owens said on Bleacher Report’s Untold Stories in December of last year. “He was out the night before pretty much the biggest game of all of our careers.”

McNabb has yet to respond directly to Owens’ latest remark but has unsurprisingly laid the blame for the Eagles’ poor performances at T.O.’s feet. In McNabb’s own appearance on Untold Stories, he said Owen was “a major distraction for us” and working with him was “like [long time running soap opera] ‘Days Of Our Lives.’”

But T.O. is coming for everyone these days. He told Sharpe that another retired football player can catch hands from him, too: fellow wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

The conversation really started because of Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s recent venture into the squared circle. “I’m at home, I get a text at about 11 o’clock at night,” Owens tells Sharpe. “It’s Brandon Marshall. The one that wants to race me. He texts me out of the blue, and he goes, ‘Yo, dude, do you wanna fight me for $2 million?'” And true to his brash and cocky persona, T.O. let Marshall know it’d be a great payday for him. Owens told Sharpe, “My response to him, Shannon, was, ‘I’ll knock your a** out for an extra $2 million!'”

Watch the rest of T.O.’s interview on the Episode 35 of Club Shay Shay to see more about his feelings about other players in today’s league, how he feels the media gets its perception of him wrong, and whether he thinks he still has what it takes to suit up for one more snap at 47 years old.