STREAMED: Baby Keem Drops “The Melodic Blue,” Aaliyah’s Self-Titled Album Finally Hits Streaming Services, & More

Baby Keem — The Melodic Blue

After dropping his Kendrick Lamar-assisted “family ties” record and video, Baby Keem finally unveils The Melodic Blue. This marks a new era for the upstart, the first-confirmed member of Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang collective.

K. Dot appears on “family ties” but also shows up on “range brothers” and “vent.” Elsewhere, Don Toliver lends his vocals for “cocoa” and Travis Scott makes an appearance on the previously-released “durag activity.”

The rising star makes waves behind the boards too. Keem is one of the primary producers on this album, joined by the likes of Frank Dukes, Rogét Chahayed, DJ Dahi, Jahaan Sweet, and Cardo Got Wings, among others.

Keem has not done many interviews, but he has spoken about his relationship to pgLang and Kendrick. “It goes beyond music with me and [Lamar],” he told Apple Music. “Whenever I need anything regarding life, if I need some wisdom, that’s who I go to…him and Dave Free.”

During that same convo, he explained his view on what an album should sound like: “An album is something that’s cohesive. I look towards the greats, when they would make an album: Kanye West…An album that’s really cohesive in either sound or topic. That’s how I see myself making an album.”

Listen to The Melodic Blue below.

Chlöe — “Have Mercy”

Fans know Chlöe as one half of Parkwood’s Chloe x Halle duo. Now, the rising superstar breaks out on her own with a brand new and much-discussed solo single and music video.

The new track features an assertive confidence: “All this ass up in my jeans, you can’t get up in between / You trying to get a piece of me / I can teach you a couple things.”

Chlöe isn’t just the song’s star. In fact, the multi-faceted artist is one of the song’s producers, alongside Murda Beatz, FnZ.

“Have Mercy” also comes with a new visual. The glossy clip was directed by Karena Evans and it features several fashionable looks from the Parkwood star. It also includes a mysterious storyline about a disappearance.

Bailey recently spoke about the new single and the direction of her upcoming solo album during an interview with Billboard. “I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me,” she said. “It has been fun finding my voice.”

Listen to “Have Mercy” and watch the visual below.

Fivio Foreign — “Story Time”

Fresh off a show stealing performance on Kanye West’s Donda album, Fivio Foreign unleashes his emotional new single, “Story Time.”

The narrative-based track finds Fivio in detailed author mode. “Let me tell a little sad story about this young boy who grew up with no pops in the crib / Mama working so she couldn’t really show him no love when he was a kid,” Foreign raps on the track.

Produced by AyoAA, SavBeats, and 808k_antares, the song continues to expand on a prisoner’s story: “They made it super cold with the AC / They didn’t give him no blanket, didn’t give him no sheets / They put him in a cell with a dirty ass sink / He couldn’t sleep, he couldn’t think.”

Directed by Alonzo Hellerbach, the song’s music video adds a cinematic element to the storytelling cut. It stars Jordan Nelson and Latoya Bolling. Listen to “Story Time” and watch the visual below.

Aaliyah — Aaliyah

It’s a huge year for Aaliyah fans. Shortly after One In A Million hit streaming services, Aaliyah’s self-titled album from 2001 sees its own streaming release.

This 15-track album features one of Aaliyah’s most prominent frequent collaborators in Timbaland. It also includes a collaboration with Static Major, who was also a pivotal songwriter on other cuts from this LP. Aside from Timbo The King, the album also includes production from Rapture and Eric Seats and songwriting assistance from another frequent collaborator: Missy Elliott.

Aaliyah made headlines back when it was released in 2001. Featuring smash hits like “We Need a Resolution,” “Rock The Boat,” and “More Than A Woman,” the album rose to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Just months after the LP’s arrival, Aaliyah died in a tragic plane crash. She was 22.

The late singer’s music has long been kept away from streaming. However, it is now being released following a deal between EMPIRE and Blackground Records. Listen to the self-titled LP below.

Ari Lennox — “Pressure”

Ari Lennox is putting “Pressure” on the game with a new release. The Dreamville songstress unveils her newest single and its music video.

“So fine and spicy, baby,” she sings on the track. “Jump up on this pressure, I guess that why you like it, baby / Come and get this, takes a lot to excite me, baby / Give it all you got / I’m a tough cookie, baby, hit the right spot.”

Produced by Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Elite, “Pressure” continues with a sensual theme. “Bop it, baby, twist it, honey,” she sings. “Do it like you mean it, darling / Keep it coming / Keep me running / Leave it messy / Go head and live in it / Swim up in it.”

Directed by Chandler Lass, the new music video is a throwback also. Ari revealed that many of her looks in the visual were “inspired by Diana Ross, Donna Summer, and every fine ass woman in the 2000s.”

Listen to “Pressure” and watch the visual below.