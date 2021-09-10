Software Engineer Niko Draca Creates ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Emoji Generator

Whether they love the album or not, most agree Drake’s marketing campaign for Certified Lover Boy was top-tier. In addition to the album cover, which consisted of pregnant lady-emojis (see above), Drizzy announced the album’s featured artists in each artist’s respective city. He also teased merch with some of the project’s most quotable and toxic lyrics. The promo got the people excited — so much so, he out-streamed Kanye West and smashed streaming records, period.

Now, if you want to join in on the Certified Lover Boy fun, you can, as Canadian software engineer Niko Draca has created a free emoji generator that allows you to make your own CLB-inspired icons. “I saw people making their own emojis in the same style, particularly Lil Nas X, and thought it would be fun to make an app for even more people to get in on the fun,” Draca commented, according to HypeBeast.

Draca tells the site he’s always had a passion for “working on projects that intersect pop culture and technology,” adding “I wrote code to collect every emoji off of Emojipedia and transform the images into smaller ‘parts’ of an emoji. Think of it like Mr. Potato Head, but emojis. Writing code to create all of these new images was a bit of a pain.”

Click here to check it out and let us know what you think!